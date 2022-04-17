Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $609,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 96,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32.

