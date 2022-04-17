Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Dynatrace by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 831,761 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 134,187 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 155.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

