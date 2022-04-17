Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,147 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Unity Software by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

Shares of U opened at $89.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

