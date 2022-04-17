Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in First Foundation by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in First Foundation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 609,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,476,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFWM opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

