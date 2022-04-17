Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 251 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

