Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Dynatrace by 935.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 831,761 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 134,187 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

