Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 13,945 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,945 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $83.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

