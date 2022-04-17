The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after buying an additional 624,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 52,411 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

