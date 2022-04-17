Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $612,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,721,000 after purchasing an additional 224,883 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,781,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 129,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,853,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,979,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,195,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.