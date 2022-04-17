Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 138,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,520,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 87.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 54,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG stock opened at $300.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.24 and a 200-day moving average of $296.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.81.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

