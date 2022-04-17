Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 7,384 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.