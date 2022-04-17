Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Essential Utilities by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $53.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

