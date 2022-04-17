PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,812 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $127,313,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $54,135,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,866,000 after purchasing an additional 419,359 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

