Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 981,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 430,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,871,000.

NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $14.50 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

