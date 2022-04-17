Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.15 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVOP. Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

