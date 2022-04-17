Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $713,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE AME opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.