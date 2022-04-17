Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $778,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

