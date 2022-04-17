Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $104.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $105.45.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

