Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $717.42.

LRCX opened at $456.16 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $455.84 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $533.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

