Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DKS opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total value of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

