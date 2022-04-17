Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.