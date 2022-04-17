Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $726,000 Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $606,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,957 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PUBM opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of -0.07. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.