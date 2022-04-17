Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 18.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 299.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 71,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 258,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

