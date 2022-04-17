REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) to announce ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.15). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.14) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $30.52 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

