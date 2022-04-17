Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,096 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.57.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

