Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYTE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,037,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 185,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. UBS Group raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.83.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

