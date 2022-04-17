Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $604,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,462,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,965,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 101,342 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

