Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $609,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 227,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32.

