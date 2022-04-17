Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $612,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

