Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.