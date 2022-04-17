Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion and a PE ratio of -38.86.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,689.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

