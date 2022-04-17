Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 18,020 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

