ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,152 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ADT by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 425,383 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.15%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

