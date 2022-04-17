Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

