Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,907,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 221,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.