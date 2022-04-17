Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Calamos Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 73,162 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 114,311 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

