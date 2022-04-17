Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $255.71 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $255,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.