ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $223.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $183.39 and a one year high of $282.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.12.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

