Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $271,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

