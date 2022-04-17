Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after acquiring an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 414,835 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

