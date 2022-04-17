Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 234,531 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,322,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 234,531 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $945,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

