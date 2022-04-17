Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 989 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $98,589,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.43.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $644,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $246.04 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.76.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

