Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,425,107 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,425,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,947,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,333,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $33.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

