Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 95.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SSD opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.61. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.41 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.