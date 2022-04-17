Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,043,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.68 and a 200-day moving average of $310.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

