Defender Capital LLC. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $163.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

