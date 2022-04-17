Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.68 and a 200 day moving average of $310.72. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

