Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,983,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $279.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

