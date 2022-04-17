iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

NYF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

