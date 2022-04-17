Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.81 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

